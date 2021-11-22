The town of Banbury will host its annual Christmas street lights and decorations switch-on event this weekend - on Sunday November 28. They will shine every day until midnight on January 5.

Sunday’s switch-on, at 5pm, will follow an afternoon of fun with fairground rides, food stalls, a Santa’s grotto and local choirs. A firework display will end the day.

The funfair, food stalls and grotto will open at 1pm. The stage will be outside the town hall and choirs will perform from 4pm.

Beautiful brand new Christmas street decorations will light up Banbury's town centre this weekend (Banbury Town Hall image)

The new street lights have been specially designed and will thrill visitors to the town centre.

Leader of Banbury Town Council Kieron Mallon said: “Banbury’s Christmas street lights this year are brand new and will be absolutely spectacular.

“The town council is totally responsible for the street decorations. Until last year the lights were a joint venture between Banbury Town Council and Cherwell District Council – but the town council now has full responsibility, and has invested in a brand new state-of-the-art display that will delight people of all ages.

“Christmas is a season of happiness and goodwill and the new street lights will create a wonderful festive atmosphere.”

Local community hero Prabhu Natarajan and town mayor Shaida Hussain – will press the ‘lights on’ button for Banbury Town Council's Christmas celebration event on Sunday November 28

Local community hero Prabhu Natarajan – who will be accompanied on stage by his six-year-old son Addhu, wife Shilpa, and town mayor Shaida Hussain – will press the ‘lights on’ button.

Prabhu was nominated for an ‘unsung hero’ award by local residents after delivering hundreds of food parcels to families during the Covid pandemic. He took more than 600 grocery packages to needy families during the lockdown and spent over £400 of his own money in addition to funds raised by neighbours and well-wishers.

Prabhu said: “This will be a dream moment and the chance of a lifetime for my family and me.”

Cllr Hussain added: “It will be great to have the Christmas Lights Switch-on event back again after it was cancelled last year because of the virus. Prabhu is the perfect ‘local hero’ to have the honour of pressing the magic button.”