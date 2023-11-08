Banbury Christmas lights switch-on 2023: Gold medal-winning dancers will be turning on the lights

Gold medal-winning dancers from the School for Stars dance academy will join the Banbury Town Mayor to switch on the Christmas lights this year.

The star dancers will officially start the town's festive period by collectively switching on the lights at 5pm on Sunday November 26.

The team from the School for Stars dance school, who won a host of medals representing England at the World Dance Cup this year, will be joined by Mayor Fiaz Ahmed

School for Stars dancers Amelia Thompson, 10, and Chloen Sneddon, 9, won the gold medals for their mini-duet, while another dance group from the school picked up a silver medal in a different category.

This year's switch-on event will follow a full day of music and entertainment on stage in Bridge Street.

Cllr Ahmed said: “The switch-on signifies the start of the Christmas period in Banbury and the decorated streets provide a wonderful atmosphere for shoppers and visitors.

“I shall be honoured to be joined on stage by some young world champions who did Banbury proud at an important international competition earlier this year.”

“The switch-on is always popular, and this year should be another very successful event with crowds of fun-lovers enjoying the excitement.”

The day of entertainment kicks off at 11am and features performances from the funk band and samba drum ensemble from North Oxfordshire Academy, Danielle Buick Dance Academy, and Stagecoach Performing Arts group in the morning.