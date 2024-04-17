Banbury Choral Society receives standing ovation during 'seamless' performance at St Mary's Church
The society, led by musical director Jonathan Kingston, performed the Carmina Burana in front of a packed-out audience.
They were joined by a boys choir made up of Warriner School students under the tutelage of music teacher Dylan McCaig and percussionists from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.
Michele Hunter from the Banbury Choral Society said: “The collaboration between musicians and singers was seamless due to the watchful, caring and detailed attention from Jonathan in his conducting.
"The percussionists from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire brought a thrilling excitement and heartbeat to the piece and the pianists were the ‘Royal Icing’ on the cake - some extraordinary talent under one roof.
“The packed house gave us a standing ovation and everyone left with a bounce in their step and a smile on their face.”
For more information about the Banbury Choral Society, including future performances, visit https://www.banburychoralsoc.co.uk/