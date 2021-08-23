Banbury Choral Society celebrates return of face to face singing after lockdown with invitation to join the group

Banbury Choral Society at a pre-lockdown performance

Choirs have not been able to operate during lockdown and Banbury Choral Society has not rehearsed together for over 18 months. However the members have kept in contact through singing on Zoom which has proved an essential way of remaining in touch.

The society returns to face-to-face singing on Monday, September 6 at 7.45pm at the Marlborough Road Methodist Church, Banbury and new members will be made very welcome.

No audition is necessary to join the choir but it helps that singers have a basic ability to read music and can sing in tune. During the autumn/winter terms, Julian Harris, the choir’s conductor, will lead the members in singing the popular choral work Vivaldi Gloria followed by a programme of Christmas music to perform at their Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 4 in St Mary’s Church, Banbury.

Banbury Choral Society director, Julian Harris. Picture by Tudor Photography

The choir is asked to bring their own copies of Vivaldi Gloria but if singing this piece for the first time, a printable version is available by contacting the choir through the website or emailing [email protected]

Spokesman Michele Hunter said: "The committee has been working very hard to make sure that preparations for the choir’s return have been put in place to enable people to feel safe when singing. The church hall will be cleaned down before and after every rehearsal and antiseptic gel will be available for members to use but they are encouraged to bring their own masks to use when walking around the rehearsal space. Masks will not be required when singing. People might also like to bring their own refreshments too."