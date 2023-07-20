Banbury choir return from milestone performance at historic Windsor Castle chapel

The Banbury Choral Society has returned from its milestone performance at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel on Saturday (July 15).

Over 40 singers from the group made the trip to Windsor for what proved to be a memorable experience and a significant performance for the choir, which has been singing since 1942.

The choir rehearsed in the underground dungeons of the chapel, which are steeped in rich history, before singing in the chapel with its stunning architecture and vaulted ceilings.

Conducted by Julian Harris, who was also Cantor, the choir, accompanied by highly acclaimed organist Jonathan Kingston, delivered ‘The Magnificat’ and 'Nunc Dimitis', followed by ‘Psalm 118’ and ‘God Is Gone Up' by Gerald Finzi.

Members of the Banbury Choral Society have returned from their memorable performance at Windsor's St George’s Chapel.

The choir has now organised performances at the Banbury Rotary Club’s ‘6 of the Best’ on Saturday, October 7, at 7.30pm and Britten ‘St Nicolas’ plus carols on Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church.