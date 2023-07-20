News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Banbury choir return from milestone performance at historic Windsor Castle chapel

The Banbury Choral Society has returned from its milestone performance at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel on Saturday (July 15).
By Jack Ingham
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:48 BST

Over 40 singers from the group made the trip to Windsor for what proved to be a memorable experience and a significant performance for the choir, which has been singing since 1942.

The choir rehearsed in the underground dungeons of the chapel, which are steeped in rich history, before singing in the chapel with its stunning architecture and vaulted ceilings.

Conducted by Julian Harris, who was also Cantor, the choir, accompanied by highly acclaimed organist Jonathan Kingston, delivered ‘The Magnificat’ and 'Nunc Dimitis', followed by ‘Psalm 118’ and ‘God Is Gone Up' by Gerald Finzi.

Most Popular
Members of the Banbury Choral Society have returned from their memorable performance at Windsor's St George’s Chapel.Members of the Banbury Choral Society have returned from their memorable performance at Windsor's St George’s Chapel.
Members of the Banbury Choral Society have returned from their memorable performance at Windsor's St George’s Chapel.

The choir has now organised performances at the Banbury Rotary Club’s ‘6 of the Best’ on Saturday, October 7, at 7.30pm and Britten ‘St Nicolas’ plus carols on Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church.

For more information, visit the choir’s website at https://www.banburychoralsoc.co.uk/

Related topics:Banbury