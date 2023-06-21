A Banbury choir will travel to Windsor next month to perform evensong at the historic St George’s Chapel.

44 singers from the Banbury Choral Society will travel to Windsor on Saturday July 15 to perform at the renowned chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Rehearsals led by musical director Julian Harris and accompanied by deputy musical director and organist Jonathan Kingston are already well under way.

The chapel is steeped in history, with many members of the royal family baptised, married, and buried inside the building. Within the chapel are the tombs of sovereigns, including Henry VIII and his third wife, Jane Seymour, Charles I, and our late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh.

A large contingent of friends and family will travel down to Windsor to support the choir as they perform evensong.