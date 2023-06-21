News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Banbury choir invited to perform at historic Windsor Castle's chapel

A Banbury choir will travel to Windsor next month to perform evensong at the historic St George’s Chapel.
By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:09 BST

44 singers from the Banbury Choral Society will travel to Windsor on Saturday July 15 to perform at the renowned chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Rehearsals led by musical director Julian Harris and accompanied by deputy musical director and organist Jonathan Kingston are already well under way.

The chapel is steeped in history, with many members of the royal family baptised, married, and buried inside the building. Within the chapel are the tombs of sovereigns, including Henry VIII and his third wife, Jane Seymour, Charles I, and our late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Most Popular
Banbury's Choral Society has been invited to perform evensong at the historic St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.Banbury's Choral Society has been invited to perform evensong at the historic St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.
Banbury's Choral Society has been invited to perform evensong at the historic St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

A large contingent of friends and family will travel down to Windsor to support the choir as they perform evensong.

The choir is always welcoming of new members. To find out more information about the Banbury Choral Society, visit https://www.banburychoralsoc.co.uk/concert-diary

Related topics:Henry VIIIElizabeth II