Ollie (3) and Becky (2) Buckle, who live locally, have been watching the new playground take shape and they were excited to try the climbing frame when they joined Cllr Colegrave at the opening. Photo from Banbury Town Council.

Children on Banbury’s Timms Estate are enjoying an improved playground after an £80,000 makeover that included the installation of top-of-the-range play equipment and safe soft surfacing.

The updated playground – with the improvements financed by Banbury Town Council – was opened on Tuesday by Easington councillor John Colegrave.

The new facility, in Timms Road, is designed for up to 12-year-olds and is disabled-friendly.

Covid restrictions prevented a full-scale opening ceremony but the council wanted the new facility back in use straight away after an eight-week closure.

Cllr Colegrave, chairman of the council’s general services committee, said: “This new playground is excellent and there was no reason to keep it closed any longer than necessary.

“Children can use it safely and the new play equipment is suitable for boys and girls of all abilities.

“The site hadn’t been refurbished for some years and a full upgrade was needed.

“The old play equipment, wooden fencing and underfoot bark were all removed and replaced. This new facility is fun and I’m sure local children will spend many happy hours here.”