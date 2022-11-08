Banbury children who have a parent in prison will enjoy special party this Christmas

A card designed by Lulu, aged eight, who will not see one of her parents this Christmas

Banbury children who have a parent in prison will have the opportunity to join others in the same situation thanks to a special charity.

Children Heard and Seen (CHAS) is an award-winning children's mentoring charity supported by the Banbury Guardian. Sir Tony Baldry, High Sheriff of Banbury is a trustee of the organisation which exists to mitigate the effects of parental imprisonment on children, young people and their families.

This week the charity has launched its 2022 Christmas cards, designed by children it supports. The funds raised will go towards a festive party for them and their families.

Four year old Oscar has a parent in prison and he will not see them this Christmas. This is his card design

Leader Sarah Burrows said: “These are tough and challenging times for everyone at the moment but especially for children and families impacted by parental imprisonment.

“An estimated 312,000 children will spend this Christmas missing their parent, who is in prison. They will experience feelings of loneliness, isolation and stigma. We currently support 300 children across England, a number of these in Oxfordshire including some in Banbury.”

The Christmas Cards were designed and created by children supported in Oxfordshire. A minimum donation of £8 will mean that you receive a pack of 16 Christmas Cards, four of each winning design. Please ensure you tick the box and consent for CHAS to be able to email you and arrange delivery.

Your support will go towards supporting children and families impacted by parental imprisonment. This will combat feelings of isolation, improve emotional wellbeing, and make young people and their families feel special at what can be a difficult time of year.

Alma, aged ten, designed this Christmas card which is for sale in aid of Children Heard and Seen

"Cinderella has been to the ball. Thank you so much for the beautiful gifts, Sarah and CHAS. The amount of work, time and effort that went into this is just staggering. You really are an amazing team. Our princess has loved being a princess for the day," said one parent at last year’s Christmas party.

This year the charity holds its party on December 10 near Oxford and all children and family members will be invited to join a fun and festive afternoon. There will be Christmas crafts, food, Christmas gifts and a visit from Santa. To order your cards see https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/CHASchristmascards2022

To find out more about see https://childrenheardandseen.co.uk/

