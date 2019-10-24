Banbury children’s centre adds extra session

Wednesday morning sessions are returning to a Banbury children’s centre thanks to a funding boost.

The sessions, which are run by Banbury’s Home-Start’s drop in service for children under five, will be held at Britannia Road Children’s Centre, which was the subject of funding cuts in 2017.

County councillor for Banbury Grimsbury and Castle, Hannah Banfield, has given Banbury Home-Start £8,400 from Oxfordshire County Council’s ward priority fund.

This means the sessions are being held twice a week after Home-Start had previously found the money to restore Thursday sessions.

Cllr Banfield said: “This desperately needed drop-in service was cut by OCC back in 2017 because of funding cuts from central government, unfortunately before I was elected into this role.

“It was rightly one of the most contentious decisions made by the OCC ruling Conservative administration at that time.

“Each county councillor has a £15,000 ward priority fund. I am delighted to use part of my fund to ensure drop in sessions are restored at the Britannia centre for local families”

Jane Skelton, senior organiser at Home-Start Banbury & Chipping Norton, said: “This grant means far more families can access a safe environment to encourage play with their young children, we offer messy activities, outdoor activities, general play activities, they partake in a snack mid-morning and do songs and rhymes.

“For local families this grant means they can once again access two drop in services.”

The decision to cut funding was taken by Oxfordshire County Council in 2016 and took effect the following year.

Home-Start has been in existence for over 30 years and since 2001 has rented office space in Britannia Road.

Following the closure of the children’s centre in 2016/17 Home Start were allowed to continue renting their office space.

Lengthy discussions followed with OCC about the possibility of offering drop-in sessions for families with children under five.

These came to fruition in April 2018 with a Thursday drop-in, funded by the Friends of Britannia Road, using existing equipment/resources.

The centre regularly gets up to 20 families attending each week.

Paul, who was attending the Wednesday session said: “I come every week with my daughters, we get a lot out of it.

“It breaks up the day and we get to meet new people, they get to play with other children and I get to speak to the people who work here and the other parents too – we all enjoy it.”