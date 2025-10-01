Banbury childminder named as one of the best in her industry for the second year in a row
Vikkie Murray, of Little Acorns Childminding Banbury, was once again shortlisted for Individual Childminder of the Year at the Nursery World Awards.
And this year, she was awarded Highly Commended in her category.
Vikkie, a teacher turned childminder, opened the doors at Little Acorns Childminding Banbury over seven years ago.
She said: "I will never have the words to express how shocked, emotional, and truly delighted I am to have been awarded Highly Commended in my field out of many hundreds of applications.
"When I left teaching whilst recovering from my first occurrence of Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) eight years ago and starting out as a childminder, I never even dreamed that something like this would happen! Anyone who knows me knows how much my work, the children and families mean to me and having that recognised in this way is just unbelievable!"