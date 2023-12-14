Banbury cheerleading team start campaign to help fund Florida trip of a lifetime
After being selected to participate in the Cheerleading Summit and the Open Championship Series events in Florida next April, Team Joyful is looking for help funding their trip of a lifetime.
Parents of the cheerleading squad, which trains at the Vibes Fitness and Cheer Academy, have created an online fundraising page and have challenged themselves to climb Snowdon in shorts in January.
Spokesperson for the team, Clare Anderson, said: “The team's recent wins underscore their dedication, talent, and joy for cheerleading.
“The journey to the USA will not only allow them to compete on a global stage but will also enable them to showcase the talent and spirit of our local Oxfordshire community.
"However, realising these dreams requires support, not least financially. From travel and accommodation to additional training costs, there are many expenses associated with participating in these international competitions. And with two events to attend, Team Joyful is asking for your help.”
To cover the costs of flying out the 12 young performers for the competitions in Tampa and Orlando, Team Joyful is hoping to raise £15,000.
Clare said: “Vibes Fitness and Cheer is reaching out to local businesses and the community for support, encouraging them to contribute in any way they can, from sponsorship and donations to attending fundraising events or simply spreading the word.
"The Vibes family members will also be climbing the snowy heights of Mount Snowdon in January.”
To support Team Joyful to perform at the events in America, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/joyful-are-going-to-the-youth-summit-in-florida?