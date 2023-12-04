Banbury cheerleaders prepare for their biggest display yet - in Tampa, Florida

Banbury cheerleaders are hoping to make a big impression when they travel to the USA for their biggest challenge yet.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Team Joyful, from Vibes Fitness and Cheer, has been selected to participate in the prestigious Cheerleading Summit in in Tampa, Florida in April 2024.

The invitation is testimony to the team's dedication, commitment and the joy they exude performing together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their selection for the summit underscores the team's hard work and the high standard of training provided at Vibes."We are thrilled to have been selected for the summit. Members are super-excited and can't wait to demonstrate their skills to a wider audience," said Corey Hobbs, Founder of Vibes. "This team has shown exceptional commitment and dedication and deserve their spot at the summit."The group is now asking local businesses and the community for support.

Two members of Team Joyful, which will travel to Tampa, Florida for a summit next year

Local Banbury business, Sensory Retreats has already offered support. Founder, beauty and wellbeing entrepreneur Clare Anderson, has pledged to sponsor the teams outfits.

Ms Anderson hopes more like-minded businesses will see what a great, feel-good opportunity there will be in making the Joyful Team's dreams of performing in the USA come true.

She said: “I hope more local businesses will be encouraged to get involved in any way they can – with sponsorship, donations, attending fundraising events, or simply spreading the word.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Every bit of support will go a long way in helping the team make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Team Joyful lives up to its name, providing huge entertainment in their displays

From travel to accommodation and additional training costs, there is a lot that goes into making such a trip for possible and donations will be gratefully accepted, no matter how big or small.

Bicester based business TAL Entertainment Ltd, a boutique talent agency, has also pledged sponsorship.To raise funds and awareness for the team's trip, Vibes members, families, and friends will be hosting a series of initiatives, challenges, and events.

Each event presents an opportunity for the community to rally around these young stars and help them shine on a national stage. There is talk about the Dad’s of Joyful scaling new heights themselves to carry out their very own sponsored cheer.