Banbury cheerleaders hold out for last-minute donations to realise trip to prestigious US competition

Fundraising continues in a bid to reach a £15,000 target to get the 12 cheerleaders to Florida in April following an invitation to two prestigious contests.

Team Joyful trains at the Vibes Fitness and Cheer Academy, Banbury and was invited to the competitions after excelling at some recent, successful contests here in the UK.

The teams have been finding it difficult to raise money to get Team Joyful to the States because so many people are struggling with the rise in the cost of living.

Mum Clare Anderson said: “The journey to the USA will not only allow them to compete on a global stage but will also enable them to showcase the talent and spirit of our Oxfordshire community.

"Parents climbed mount Snowdon a fortnight ago to help raise funds for the kids’ expenses. Seventeen and a dog started and 14 people made it to the summit in temperatures as low as -15 degrees. And we held a two-hour hour showcase on Sunday at Wykham Park Academy. We have applied to Banbury BID for support but haven’t heard back yet.

“We have been rejected for funding by Sports Aid and Oxford Active as they don’t recognise cheer as a sport – even though it says on the internet that the International Olympic Committee officially recognised it as a sport in 2021 with a goal of getting it into the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles,” she said

“Our young performers are so excited to be part such a great team sport, its going to be heart-breaking for them if they can’t attend after being one of only a few teams in the UK to be picked to represent the level 1 youth teams on behalf of Cheer City and Future Cheer.”

Fundraisers are invited to a disco on February 24 and Team Joyful is holding some open gym sessions at Vibes with all funds donated to the trip fund.

Professional singer Tamsin Littlewood is hosting an event on February 25 at Heyford with the cheerleaders performing as special guests. Tickets are £10 each and ticket-holders will be entered automatically into a draw to win a hotel stay at the www.therelaisretreats.com/henley. It promises to be a fun-packed two-hour show from 5pm-7pm, with a luxury raffle.

“The Horse and Jockey in Bodicote has kindly offered to host some pub quizzes to support us,” said Mrs Anderson. “The Joyful team will be going door to door to local business with flyers to encourage support.

“Parents are doing all they possibly can to ensure their children can go on this trip. We all need to secure our children’s place in the travelling arrangements by this Thursday, February 1.”

Sponsorship from local businesses is being sought. Any company that would like to put its strength behind Team Joyful should contact the organisers.