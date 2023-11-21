Banbury charity to host annual 'Lights of Love' ceremony to remember loved ones who have died

Katharine House Hospice is hosting its 'Lights of Love' ceremony next month for family and friends to remember loved ones who have died.

The event coincides with Banbury’s switching on of the Christmas tree lights at 7pm on Thursday December 7, near the Banbury Cross.

This will be followed by the main event at St Mary’s Church, where there will be poems, performances by the Cherwell Quartet and the Horton Power Choir, and time for reflection.

Lisa Gregory, Katharine House occupational therapist and member of Horton Power Choir, said: “Since working at Katherine House, I have realised just how important the hospice is to our local community and how palliative care touches everyone’s lives.

The Katharine House Hospice is hosting its annual Lights of Love celebration next month.

"I feel privileged to work here and am delighted to be singing in the Power Choir at the lights of love to remember those we have lost and raise funds for this amazing charity.”

The event, sponsored by Humphris Funerals, is open to everyone and encourages people to come together, regardless of background, and celebrate the lives of those they have lost.

Katharine House Hospice head of bereavement services, Srinder Singh, said: “Coping with the loss of someone you love is hard at the best of times, but for some of us, the time leading up to Christmas can be particularly difficult.

“Lights of Love gives people the chance to come together and honour their loved ones, evoking memories of happy times shared.”

Bereavement counsellors will be available for people needing support or advice, and guests will also be able to join hospice staff and volunteers for a drink and mince pie afterwards.