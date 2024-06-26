Banbury charity theatre group changes name to 'reflect commitment to unity and inclusivity'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A long-standing Banbury community theatre group has changed its name to “reflect its commitment to unity and inclusivity”.

After 20 years of running theatre workshops and productions, the Cherwell Theatre Company has changed its name to the People’s Theatre Collective.

Since 2004, the group has grown significantly but says it has always “remained committed to empowering young people through the arts and theatre”.

The name was inspired by Banbury’s People’s Park, which has become a symbol of unity and inclusivity since it was gifted to the town by George Vincent Ball in 1919.

Actors of the People's Theatre Collective in action.

Nicki Stevenson, CEO and executive director of the People’s Theatre Collective, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter as People’s Theatre Collective and look forward to many more years of empowering young people through the arts.

"Our rebranding is not just a change of name, but a reaffirmation of our dedication to inclusivity, community, and creativity.”

The People’s Theatre Collective will continue to run a busy schedule of programmes designed to inspire and engage young people.

These include weekly creative workshop sessions at various locations, drama-based training for teachers and students at local schools and live theatre productions.

A spokesperson for the collective said: “As a charity, People’s Theatre Collective is dedicated to making the arts accessible to all.

"We offer a ‘Pay What You Choose’ scale for our theatre groups and holiday programmes and provide free bursary spaces to those in need.”

This year, the group will expand to offer a weekly theatre group in Bicester from September onwards. The collective will also tour their production of A Home for Harmony at community venues over the summer.