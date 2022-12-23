Bren Evans, Sue Neal with Angela Mitchell seated in front, Margaret Moore, Yvonne Penny, Mastaneh Karimi, Janet Blake, Keith Blake and Eunice Harradine who made up some of the box building group.

Since 1990, the Samaritans' charity has run the annual campaign that has given many millions of children around the world the joy of receiving a box of gifts at Christmas.

Volunteer Eunice Harradine Eunice Harradine has been organising the project in the Banbury area since 2003. She said: "At this difficult economic time, we realise that not everyone can support the project, but we are very grateful for every shoebox that has been given for needy children overseas."

Alongside collecting the filled shoeboxes from The People’s Church in town, which was a hive of activity throughout collection week, the group also built an additional 164 gift-filled shoeboxes, bringing the Banbury area total to an impressive 794 boxes.

Eunice said: "This year, the aim was to send two-thirds of shoeboxes from the UK to Ukraine or neighbouring countries like Moldova and Romania that are hosting many Ukrainian refugee families.

"Many of these displaced children have had to leave behind almost all their possessions, and so the gifts are intended to show them that people they have never met care about them. Ideally, a shoebox will contain basic toiletries, school stationery, a hat, scarf, or gloves, and a selection of toys and other fun items.

"Most children who receive a gift-filled shoebox from us will never receive another, and many of the children do not normally receive presents at Christmas or any other time of year. What our generous supporters give makes a real difference to the children and is remembered for many years.

"I would like to thank everyone who has given towards this year’s Operation Christmas Child shoebox appeal. We wish you all a happy and peaceful Christmas."

People can still contribute to this year’s campaign by sending a box online for £20 by following this link: shoeboxonline.samaritans-purse.org.uk/goal-pages/93f3bfc4.