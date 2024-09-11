Banbury charity secures £20,000 National Lottery grant to help expand services

A Banbury charity that offers advice and help to residents has received a £20,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund to help support the expansion of its services.

Since starting in 2016, the Banburyshire Advice Centre has given hundreds of residents life-changing advice.

The charity primarily offers advice on subjects like benefits or taxes but also helps people on a range of issues.

Now, after receiving the £20,000 ‘Benefits Make a Difference’ grant from the National Lottery Community Fund, it will be able to expand its services and reach more people.

Andy Willis and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Surinder Dhesi opening the Castle Street advice centre in December last year.

The funding will be spread out over two years and will be used to support various initiatives, including one-on-one consultations and online resources.

Founder of the Banburyshire Advice Centre, Andy Willis BCAv, said: “We are incredibly thankful to The National Lottery for this generous grant.

"This funding will allow us to continue our mission of supporting the Banbury community by providing essential advice and guidance.

"Our services are more important than ever in these challenging times, and this grant will ensure we can reach even more people who need our help.”

The centre operates out of its base on Cherwell Business Village on Southam Road every Monday from 10.30am to 2pm.

It operates from the Phoenix Advice Centre on Castle Street every Tuesday and Thursday from 10.30 to 2pm and from the Hanwell Fields Community Centre from 10.30 to 2pm.

For more information about the charity, including how to book an appointment for advice or any other services visit: https://www.banburyshirecitizenproject.org.uk/