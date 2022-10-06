Banbury charity receives donation of £1,000 as part of national award

A charity near to Banbury has received a donation of £1,000.

The Let’s Play Project in Twyford is a charity that specialises in after-school clubs, summer holiday activities and groups for young people aged 5 – 25 with additional needs.

They received the donation after members of the public nominated it for the Movement for Good award. The charity was then fortunate enough to be among the 250 charities that were picked at random to receive the £1,000 donation.

The money was donated by the Benefact Group, which is an international group of financial services businesses that gives all available profits to charities and good causes.

Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards.

“Benefact Group is the fourth largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the group grows, the more the group can give. As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do.

We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do, and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”