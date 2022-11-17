Banbury charity looking for 'Fab Four' funders to help families in need

Home Start volunteers assist families in a number of ways including isolation, coping with twins, domestic abuse or helping out with a parent or child with disabilities.

Home-Start Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton is looking for four donors, businesses or companies to raise £500 each to go towards helping the charity offer a vital lifeline to struggling families.

The charity is supported by the Four Acre Trust Trust which will match donations of £500 or more, meaning every donation is doubled and more support will go towards helping families with a wide range of issues, including financial worries to bereavement, postnatal depression, isolation, domestic abuse and more.

Aimee Evans, senior organiser at Home-Start Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton, said: “We’d be delighted to hear from any new supporters that might be generous enough to become one of our ‘Fab Four’.

"With an increasing pressure on funding and the cost of living crisis, we need to fundraise more than ever before to meet the demand for our services.”