A Banbury charity is inviting locals to support its celebrations and try indoor archery on the Coronation bank holiday (Monday, May 8).

The Royal Voluntary Service is opening the doors at its Cornhill Centre in the town centre to locals to take part in The Big Help Out, an official Coronation project.

Volunteers will support the team at the centre in running a special Coronation event for members of the centre’s various clubs and other local residents who have been invited.

The event runs from 11am until 3pm and is a great chance for the community to come together.

There will be cake, sandwiches, hot drinks, and celebrations, as well as the chance to try something new in a friendly game of indoor archery.

Big Help Out volunteers will help set up the event, serve refreshments, and keep score on the indoor archery games.

Daniel Peace, service manager at the Cornhill Centre, said: "We are really excited to welcome new faces to the centre.

"We want to give everybody in Banbury and beyond the chance to see what we do and to try volunteering for themselves and see how fantastic it is. By giving just a few hours, you’ll be contributing to a memorable day for the people we support, but I know from experience that you’ll have a brilliant time too.

"You’ll meet new people, learn new skills, and make a great local contribution. If you are curious about the joys of volunteering, please sign up and drop by."