Banbury charity invites residents to BBQ to find out about volunteering

A Banbury charity has invited residents to a BBQ on Saturday (June 8) so they can find out more about the work it does and learn how to get involved with volunteering.

The Royal Voluntary Service will open the doors to its Cornhill Centre on Castle Street this Saturday in the hopes of speaking to residents about volunteering opportunities.

People have been invited to visit the centre between 11am and 3pm to speak to current volunteers about volunteering and what the centre offers.

The BBQ is a part of the national charity’s Big Help Out event, which saw around 6.3 million people take part last year.

Banbury residents have been invited to a BBQ at the Royal Volunteer Service this Saturday.

Dave Stott, assistant director of volunteering at the Royal Voluntary Service, said: “We would be thrilled to welcome new faces to our services at the Cornhill Centre. This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to see what we do and to experience the rewards of volunteering firsthand.

“Joining us for The Big Help Out is a great chance to meet new people, learn new skills, and make a valuable contribution to the community. For anyone curious about volunteering, this is the perfect chance to see how fun and fulfilling it can be. We encourage everyone to sign up and join us!”

Ahead of Saturday’s BBQ, the Royal Volunteer Service is holding a volunteer fair at the Castle Street premises on Friday, June 7, from 10am until 2pm.

Several volunteer-led organisations will be at the fair, speaking to people about the wide range of volunteering opportunities available in Banbury and the surrounding area.

Among the groups involved are Dogs for Good, Banbury Museum, Breadline Project, Banbury Larder, Banburyshire Advice Centre, Banbury Community Action Group, Banbury Talking Newspaper, Refugee Education UK, Medical Detection Dogs, St John Ambulance, Connections, Volunteer Driver Service and Local Larder.

The Royal Voluntary Service’s Cornhill Centre is open five days a week and offers a weekly programme of volunteer-run activities, including art and crafts, gentle exercise, tackling loneliness tea sessions, dancing and music.

The centre is also the base for the Cornhill Companions friendship service and has a café that is open from 10am-2pm for drinks, with volunteers on hand to have a chat and share information about local activities.