Banbury charity invites local residents to 'get their groove on' for afternoon of dancing

The Royal Voluntary Service has invited Banbury residents to join them for an afternoon of dancing and socialising next week (Monday, February 24).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone is invited to join the charity at its Cornhill Centre hub for the afternoon of dancing.

The Cornhill Centre’s dance group offers a variety of dancing styles including circle, line, and partner dancing from all around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday’s event is a part of the Let’s Dance campaign being spearheaded by Angela Rippon.

The Royal Voluntary Service is inviting Banbury residents to come and join its dancing event on Monday, February 24.

The campaign has been organised to encourage people to get dancing to improve both physical and mental wellbeing.

Angela rediscovered the benefits of dancing regularly when she was a contestant on the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Volunteer coordinator at Royal Voluntary Service Cornhill Centre, Avis Gallager, said: “Dancing is a fantastic way to lift your spirits and meet new people, and we can’t wait to see our community come together on the dance floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you love to dance or are giving it a go for the first time, we encourage everyone to get their groove on and join us at the Cornhill Centre for an afternoon of fun.”

The dancing event will take place at the Cornhill Centre from 2pm until 4pm on Monday, February 24.

It is free for first-timers, however, the centre asks for an entry price of £1.50 for any returning members.

To register interest for attending the session contact Avis Gallager on 01295 264214.

Those looking to find out more about Let’s Dance and Royal Voluntary Service, visit:https://www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/lets-dance/