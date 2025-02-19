Banbury charity invites local residents to 'get their groove on' for afternoon of dancing

By Jack Ingham
Published 19th Feb 2025, 14:37 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 13:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Royal Voluntary Service has invited Banbury residents to join them for an afternoon of dancing and socialising next week (Monday, February 24).

Everyone is invited to join the charity at its Cornhill Centre hub for the afternoon of dancing.

The Cornhill Centre’s dance group offers a variety of dancing styles including circle, line, and partner dancing from all around the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Monday’s event is a part of the Let’s Dance campaign being spearheaded by Angela Rippon.

The Royal Voluntary Service is inviting Banbury residents to come and join its dancing event on Monday, February 24.The Royal Voluntary Service is inviting Banbury residents to come and join its dancing event on Monday, February 24.
The Royal Voluntary Service is inviting Banbury residents to come and join its dancing event on Monday, February 24.

The campaign has been organised to encourage people to get dancing to improve both physical and mental wellbeing.

Angela rediscovered the benefits of dancing regularly when she was a contestant on the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Volunteer coordinator at Royal Voluntary Service Cornhill Centre, Avis Gallager, said: “Dancing is a fantastic way to lift your spirits and meet new people, and we can’t wait to see our community come together on the dance floor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Whether you love to dance or are giving it a go for the first time, we encourage everyone to get their groove on and join us at the Cornhill Centre for an afternoon of fun.”

The dancing event will take place at the Cornhill Centre from 2pm until 4pm on Monday, February 24.

It is free for first-timers, however, the centre asks for an entry price of £1.50 for any returning members.

To register interest for attending the session contact Avis Gallager on 01295 264214.

Those looking to find out more about Let’s Dance and Royal Voluntary Service, visit:https://www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/lets-dance/

Related topics:Banbury

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice