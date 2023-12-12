Banbury charity group sends 880 shoeboxes to children overseas this Christmas

A Christian group from Banbury has sent 880 shoeboxes filled with gifts to children in need overseas this Christmas.

The Banbury area group of the global Christian humanitarian aid organisation Samaritan’s Purse managed to send the shoeboxes as part of this year’s Operation Christmas Child.

Children living in poverty and war torn regions in places like Ukraine, Albania, the Middle East and Africa will receive the shoeboxes that could be filled with clothing, hygiene items, school equipment or toys.

Eunice Harradine, the local registered volunteer for operation Christmas child since 2003, said: “I am delighted with the response to this year’s campaign and would like to thank everyone who has helped make this possible. Despite the prevailing economic hardship, many people choose to help those less fortunate than themselves.

The team behind Banbury's operation Christmas child, who sent 880 gift-filled shoeboxes to children this year.

“Last year, generous donators in Banburyshire sent 809 shoeboxes, but this year the number is 880, a rise of more than 9%.”

The group’s operation was based out of The People's Church on Horse Fair and became a hive of activity, with more than 20 volunteers collecting boxes from local residents as well as packing extra shoeboxes with gifts.

People could pay £5 to send one of the gift-filled shoeboxes to a child overseas; this price covered costs and shipping. Once the shoebox has been received by a child, they will receive an email in the New Year telling them which country their shoebox has gone to.