Banbury charity fundraiser wins national award for his campaigning work in mental health

Andy Willis BCAv, founder and chairman of Banburyshire Advice Centre, was named Supporter of the Year Award for Rethink Mental Illness.

Andy is a campaigner for Rethink Mental Illness and Mind and has supported lots of people with mental health difficulties access disablement benefits. His work for Banburyshire Advice Centre has helped lots of people across four counties of Oxfordshire, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire.

Andy has written a report on mental health and also runs mental health awareness courses.

The trustees and volunteers at Banburyshire Advice Centre said they are extremely proud of Andy’s hard work in fund raising for the Banburyshire Advice Centre and his campaign work. Further details of all Andy’s charity work can be found on https://www.andywillis.online