Banbury charity encourages people to tick something off bucket list by taking on a challenge this year

The local hospice is asking all those that have made a new year’s resolution to get fit, challenge themselves or try something new, to consider taking part in one of their challenge events, which include runs, hikes, abseils and even a Wing Walk.

Runners are being given the chance to take part in the Oxford Half Marathon in aid of Katharine House. The 13.1 mile route winds around Oxford’s most iconic landmarks, starting and finishing in the city’s centre. Interested runners should visit the hospice’s website to enter the ballot. For more information see the web link here: https://www.khh.org.uk/Event/oxford-half-marathonOr there’s the 7km run around the spectacularly beautiful grounds of world heritage site Blenheim Palace. With three runs, catering for any age or running ability (as well as dogs and pushchairs), this event is family friendly and lots of fun. For more information see the web link here: https://www.khh.org.uk/Event/blenheim-fun-runFor those with a head for heights, the hospice is inviting people to join them for the world’s highest static abseil this spring. The extreme abseil is a staggering 418 feet down the National Lift Tower in Northampton. For more information see the KHH web link here: https://www.khh.org.uk/Event/extreme-abseil

And for something completely different, the Wing Walk offers thrill-seekers the chance to take to the skies on the top wing of a Boeing Stearman bi-plane and experience an exciting series of flypasts, zoom climbs, steep dives and banks in front of a watchful crowd. For more information about the KHH Wing Walk see the following web link: https://www.khh.org.uk/Event/wingwalkingCarley Lambourne from Hook Norton, who is taking part in the Wing Walk this year, said: “I wanted to raise money for the hospice doing something that would raise my adrenaline; something totally different that would really challenge me.”

Carley, who also works for the charity side of Katharine House, said: “Every day I get to see first-hand the amazing things our doctors, nurses and specialists do for patients and their families. The difference they are making to the lives of people in our community is phenomenal and by taking part in things like the Wing Walk, hopefully I’ll be helping to make sure they get to carry on doing what they do.”