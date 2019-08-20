Banbury Chamber of Commerce seeking a hero

Banbury Chamber of Commerce have announced the launch of a new annual award.

The Banbury Unsung Hero Award is now accepting nominations in this, its first year.

Do you know a Banbury 'Unsung Hero'?

The potential 'Unsung Hero' must be a chamber member, individual or business, who has gone the extra mile when it comes to improving and enhancing business potential, partnerships, relationships, community/charitable work and/or collaborations in Banbury.

This effort must have been undertaken without receiving pay or expecting praise or recognition.

To nominate a person or business you must provide your name, address and contact details, together with a statement in support of the nominee,no more than three paragraphs, which includes details of the good works the nominee has undertaken and why they are worthy of receiving the award.

You can nominate yourself, an individual or a business as long as they are a current chamber member. To check the current directory of members visit www.banburychamber.com/category/listings.

All submissions should be emailed to bcoc@banburychamber.com by September 30.

A final decision will be taken by the Chamber’s Board and the three finalists will be announced at the beginning of November with the winner being notified at BCOC Live on November 21 in Banbury town hall.