Banbury Chamber of Commerce live event returns

Banbury chamber of Commerce's 'Live' event returns to the town hall later this year with discussions about Banbury's readiness for the future as this years theme.

The inaugural event last year looked at the towns connectivity challenges with an array of guest speakers including Chris Hipkiss, development director at Cherwell District Council and Sally Dicketts, principal at Activate Learning.

BCOC Live 2018

This year the future will be the topic of discussion with confirmed guest speakers including Simon Keeping from Karcher,Adele Taylor from Cherwell District Council, Ahmed Goga from Oxfordshire LEP, Tim Tarby-Donald from Visit Banbury, Jason De Kauwe from Dematic and Matt Hadlington from HS2 Ltd.

The event is free but attendees need to register.

This year's BCOC Live event takes place on Thursday, November 11 from 8.30am onwards with the first guest speaker scheduled for 9.45am to be followed by a Q & A session.

To register and find out more visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bcoc-live-preparing-banbury-for-the-future-tickets.