Banbury care home worker will be taking on a gruelling 100-mile cycle race for charity

Shona Conway, project coordinator at Barchester Healthcare’s Glebefields care home, will use pedal power to complete the Ride100 cycle race from Victoria Embankment, across London and out to Essex, and then back to the finish line at Tower Bridge on On Sunday May 29, raising money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

Shona completed the Virtual London Marathon last year but this is the first time she has been on two wheels instead of two feet.

Shona said: “It is going to be tough, I haven’t done much cycling before but I’m really excited to take part and I’m hoping to raise lots of money for the Foundation. I know all the staff, residents, relatives and visitors at Glebefields are behind me and their support plus my own grit and determination will help me get round!”