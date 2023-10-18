News you can trust since 1838
Banbury care home residents try their hand at TikTok ghost trend for Halloween photoshoot

The residents of a Banbury care home enjoyed taking part in a TikTok-inspired, spooky Halloween-themed photoshoot this week.
By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST
The residents of Agnes Court, a care home for up to 24 adults with physical disabilities, spent Monday (October 16) taking part in a ghost-themed photoshoot in People’s Park.

Inspired by a popular TikTok trend, the residents dressed up as ghosts using bed sheets and sunglasses to create fun short videos with their images.

The residents used props such as giant spiders, books, and a bottle of wine to create the fun-filled photographs.

The Agnes Court residents taking part in their TikTok inspired Halloween photshoot.The Agnes Court residents taking part in their TikTok inspired Halloween photshoot.
The Agnes Court residents taking part in their TikTok inspired Halloween photshoot.

Jess Neville, activities coordinator at the Warwick Road home, said: “The main theme of our photoshoot was ghostly apparitions, and we couldn't have had more fun!”

Not only did our residents enjoy the activity immensely, but it also brought smiles to the faces of everyone who passed by and witnessed our spooky spectacle.”

For more information about the Agnes Court care home, visit its website at leonardcheshire.org/get-support/living/care-homes/agnes-court-banbury

