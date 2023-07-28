News you can trust since 1838
Banbury care home residents put on their dancing shoes for summer party

Residents of a care home near Banbury put on their dancing shoes for a festival-themed summer party.
By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:30 BST

The Seccombe Court home in Adderbury opened its doors to the community to enjoy food and music at the home’s annual summer festival.

The home's head chef prepared street food for the guests, including Polish sausage and churros, as well as a summer punch and a chocolate fountain.

Singing and dancing were encouraged by local artists Adderbury Ukes and Lee Wilkinson, who got everyone’s feet tapping with their sing-along tunes.

Residents of Seccombe court getting in the party spirit. L-R: Back Row is Alan Nichols, Kristina Bojthe, Julie Mullins,Belinda Bird, Patricia Searle. Front Row is Wendy Hopkins, Cyril Allen, Layla Golby, Tony Russell, Clifford Storr, Phyllis Harris.Residents of Seccombe court getting in the party spirit. L-R: Back Row is Alan Nichols, Kristina Bojthe, Julie Mullins,Belinda Bird, Patricia Searle. Front Row is Wendy Hopkins, Cyril Allen, Layla Golby, Tony Russell, Clifford Storr, Phyllis Harris.
Residents of Seccombe court getting in the party spirit. L-R: Back Row is Alan Nichols, Kristina Bojthe, Julie Mullins,Belinda Bird, Patricia Searle. Front Row is Wendy Hopkins, Cyril Allen, Layla Golby, Tony Russell, Clifford Storr, Phyllis Harris.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, general manager at Seccombe Court, said: "We were thrilled to welcome local people to our summer festival for an afternoon of family-friendly fun.

"We’d like to thank the Adderbury Ukes for a fantastic performance, our wonderful head chef Gary for the tasty food and fantastic punch, and everyone that joined us and helped to make this such a fantastic day. Here’s to a summer to remember!"

