Banbury care home residents put on their dancing shoes for summer party

The Seccombe Court home in Adderbury opened its doors to the community to enjoy food and music at the home’s annual summer festival.
The home's head chef prepared street food for the guests, including Polish sausage and churros, as well as a summer punch and a chocolate fountain.
Singing and dancing were encouraged by local artists Adderbury Ukes and Lee Wilkinson, who got everyone’s feet tapping with their sing-along tunes.
Wojciech Kuczkowski, general manager at Seccombe Court, said: "We were thrilled to welcome local people to our summer festival for an afternoon of family-friendly fun.
"We’d like to thank the Adderbury Ukes for a fantastic performance, our wonderful head chef Gary for the tasty food and fantastic punch, and everyone that joined us and helped to make this such a fantastic day. Here’s to a summer to remember!"