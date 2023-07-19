Banbury care home residents have hoot with visit from feathered friends

Residents of a Banbury care home had a hoot of a time when some feathered friends paid them a visit.

The residents of Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, were treated to a special visit from three owls handled by local expert Alan Chartlett.

Among the owls was a majestic eagle owl named Suess, as well as a cute tawny owl named Hazelnut, who were all from the group Al's Owls.

Residents were able to interact with and hold the wide-eyed creatures, as well as learn more about owls, which prompted them to reminisce about animal encounters they’d had in their younger years.

68-year-old Christine said: "I’d seen owls in the garden before but never held one—it was a lovely experience! The owls were so well behaved, and I learned that you can tell if an owl is nocturnal or not by the colour of its eyes, which is fascinating."

Francesca Cowley, home manager at Highmarket House, said: "Here at Highmarket House, we’re always planning new activities and experiences to keep residents entertained and put a smile on their faces.

"Animals are a great way of improving relaxation and wellbeing in older people – the residents loved getting up close with the owls and learning more about the gentle creatures. The visit prompted everyone to share their own animal-related stories, and it was lovely to listen to these cherished memories.

