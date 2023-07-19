News you can trust since 1838
Banbury care home residents have hoot with visit from feathered friends

Residents of a Banbury care home had a hoot of a time when some feathered friends paid them a visit.
By Jack Ingham
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST

The residents of Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, were treated to a special visit from three owls handled by local expert Alan Chartlett.

Among the owls was a majestic eagle owl named Suess, as well as a cute tawny owl named Hazelnut, who were all from the group Al's Owls.

Residents were able to interact with and hold the wide-eyed creatures, as well as learn more about owls, which prompted them to reminisce about animal encounters they’d had in their younger years.

Residents were able to reminisce about animal encounters they’d had in their younger years during the visit.Residents were able to reminisce about animal encounters they’d had in their younger years during the visit.
68-year-old Christine said: "I’d seen owls in the garden before but never held one—it was a lovely experience! The owls were so well behaved, and I learned that you can tell if an owl is nocturnal or not by the colour of its eyes, which is fascinating."

Francesca Cowley, home manager at Highmarket House, said: "Here at Highmarket House, we’re always planning new activities and experiences to keep residents entertained and put a smile on their faces.

"Animals are a great way of improving relaxation and wellbeing in older people – the residents loved getting up close with the owls and learning more about the gentle creatures. The visit prompted everyone to share their own animal-related stories, and it was lovely to listen to these cherished memories.

"I’d like to extend a big thank you to Al’s Owls for a fantastic afternoon—we’re already looking forward to our next animal encounter!"

