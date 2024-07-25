Banbury care home residents get in spirit of the Paris Olympics by holding their own games
Residents of Anchor’s The Ridings care home on Calder Close took part in a week of competitive activities designed to encourage physical activity.
The week-long games, which included walking relay races and synchronised swimming exercises, were part of care provider Anchor’s own games.
Launched across all its care home locations, The Anchor Games was designed as a celebration of all things sport for all abilities and to get care home residents in the mood for this summer’s Olympic Games.
Kelly Hill, manager of The Ridings care home, said: “Everyone really enjoyed getting involved in The Anchor Games. It’s a great opportunity to exercise our bodies and minds while being able to socialise and have fun!”
The week-long mini Olympics also included opening and closing ceremony parties and reminiscence sessions where residents could unite in shared memories of classic moments in sport.
Kathrine Allen, 88, a resident at The Ridings care home enjoyed getting outside and being active as part of the initiative. She said: “The Anchor Games have been a big hit and good fun. I have especially enjoyed the opening ceremony and the synchronised swimming.”
Josh Brady, wellness coordinator at The Ridings care home, added: “It’s been lovely to see all the residential homes participating in The Anchor Games. Each home has creatively designed a schedule adaptive to their residents’ needs. It’s beautiful seeing everything come together and watching residents really enjoy themselves.”