Banbury care home residents get in festive spirit with trip to see Christmas lights

Residents from a Banbury area care home got in the Christmas spirit with a trip to see the Christmas lights at Blenheim Palace.

Residents of the Chacombe Park care home enjoyed their visit to the fantastic festive lights display as well as a visit to the palace’s Christmas markets.

They had a brilliant time visiting all of the stalls, trying the tasty Christmas foods on offer, and joining in with all the songs and panto fun.

General manager, Jude Shibu, said: “We absolutely love being able to take our residents out and about to visit such beautiful places during Christmas; it makes us all so happy to experience Christmas events like this. It has been a fantastic day, and we’ve all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.”

Chacombe Park residents enjoying their visit to Blenheim Palace to see Santa and the Christmas lights.