Banbury care home residents get in festive spirit with trip to see Christmas lights
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents of the Chacombe Park care home enjoyed their visit to the fantastic festive lights display as well as a visit to the palace’s Christmas markets.
They had a brilliant time visiting all of the stalls, trying the tasty Christmas foods on offer, and joining in with all the songs and panto fun.
Advertisement
Advertisement
General manager, Jude Shibu, said: “We absolutely love being able to take our residents out and about to visit such beautiful places during Christmas; it makes us all so happy to experience Christmas events like this. It has been a fantastic day, and we’ve all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.”
Resident at the home, John, said: “We have all had the most wonderful time visiting Blenheim Palace. How lovely to be able to visit places like this and enjoy the atmosphere, it has made us all feel so Christmassy!”