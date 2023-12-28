News you can trust since 1838
Banbury care home residents get in festive spirit with trip to see Christmas lights

Residents from a Banbury area care home got in the Christmas spirit with a trip to see the Christmas lights at Blenheim Palace.
By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Dec 2023, 11:15 GMT
Residents of the Chacombe Park care home enjoyed their visit to the fantastic festive lights display as well as a visit to the palace’s Christmas markets.

They had a brilliant time visiting all of the stalls, trying the tasty Christmas foods on offer, and joining in with all the songs and panto fun.

General manager, Jude Shibu, said: “We absolutely love being able to take our residents out and about to visit such beautiful places during Christmas; it makes us all so happy to experience Christmas events like this. It has been a fantastic day, and we’ve all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.”

Chacombe Park residents enjoying their visit to Blenheim Palace to see Santa and the Christmas lights.Chacombe Park residents enjoying their visit to Blenheim Palace to see Santa and the Christmas lights.
Resident at the home, John, said: “We have all had the most wonderful time visiting Blenheim Palace. How lovely to be able to visit places like this and enjoy the atmosphere, it has made us all feel so Christmassy!”

