Banbury care home residents get dolled up as Hollywood stars for World Photography Day

Residents at a Banbury care home got dressed up as Hollywood stars ahead of World Photography Day on Saturday (August 19).

Staff and residents at Highmarket House on North Bar Place spent a day dressing up as celebrities they felt best suited their own personalities for a special photoshoot.

Famous outfits of Audrey Hepburn, The Wizard of Oz’s Dorothy, Count Dracula, and Shirley Bassey were all worn by residents, while staff member Elle Reeves joined 72-year-old resident Bertha Ali to become Laurel and Hardy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christine Wyatt modelled the glamorous Audrey Hepburn outfit. She said: "I loved this activity; having my hair and makeup done was wonderful, and I can’t even explain how amazing I felt in the dress. Audrey Hepburn was such a beautiful lady, always glamorous and well-dressed!"

67-year-old Christine Wyatt modelling the glamorous Audrey Hepburn outfit.

The team and residents at Highmarket House are now planning to use the photographs to make their own calendar to raise money for charity.

Francesca Cowley, manager at Highmarket House, said: "We’re always planning fun and exciting activities here at Highmarket House, and when residents said they were keen to get involved with World Photography Day, the team were delighted to get creative.

"Everyone had a wonderful time walking in the shoes of the well-known celebrities, singing their favourite songs, dancing along the corridors, and acting out scenes from films. It prompted residents to reminisce and share memories with each other of trips to the cinema and celebrity encounters, and everyone had such a laugh!