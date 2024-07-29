Banbury care home residents create own sundaes on National Ice Cream Day
The celebrations at Glebefields on Stratford Road were led by the home’s head chef, Bose Jose.
It saw both staff and residents get experimental with different types of ice cream, sorbets, toppings and flavour combinations.
General manager, Nisha Shaji, said: "National Ice Cream Day was a sweet surprise for everyone at Glebefields.
"Not just our residents, but our staff members were equally thrilled. Who can resist the charm of ice cream?
"We have had an absolute blast experimenting with new flavours and toppings, and it’s been a refreshing way to beat the summer heat.”
Resident Joan said: “My sundae is called ‘Glebefields Glory'—it’s vanilla ice cream topped with Millac Gold whipped cream, smothered in chocolate sauce, and decorated with a fan wafer, chocolate roll and miniature ice cream cone mallow sweets. It’s yummy.”