Banbury care home residents create own sundaes on National Ice Cream Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents at a Banbury care home enjoyed creating their own delicious sundaes on National Ice Cream Day (Sunday July 21).

The celebrations at Glebefields on Stratford Road were led by the home’s head chef, Bose Jose.

It saw both staff and residents get experimental with different types of ice cream, sorbets, toppings and flavour combinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General manager, Nisha Shaji, said: "National Ice Cream Day was a sweet surprise for everyone at Glebefields.

Residents at Glebefields care home enjoyed creating their own sundaes on National Ice Cream Day.

"Not just our residents, but our staff members were equally thrilled. Who can resist the charm of ice cream?

"We have had an absolute blast experimenting with new flavours and toppings, and it’s been a refreshing way to beat the summer heat.”