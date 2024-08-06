Banbury care home residents celebrate International Friendship Day with BBQ in the sun

By Jack Ingham
Published 6th Aug 2024, 14:50 BST

Residents at two Banbury care homes celebrated International Friendship Day last week by joining together for a BBQ and entertainment in the sun.

The residents at Chacombe Park Care Home in Chacombe were joined by the residents of Banbury’s Glebefields and several other care homes for the party.

Alongside the care home residents, the International Friendship Day event on Tuesday, July 30 was enjoyed by relatives, members of staff and people from the local community.

Celebrations took place on the home’s grounds and featured a much-enjoyed BBQ, ice cream, garden games and a saxophonist who performed classic summer music.

Residents of Barchester Care Home from around Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire enjoyed the International Friendship Day party last week.

Senior members of staff volunteered themselves to be put into stocks and have residents throw wet sponges at them, which was greatly enjoyed by all on the warm day.

Residents from other Barchester-owned care homes, including Oxford’s Beaumont Care Home and Brackley’s Juniper House, also travelled to Chacombe to enjoy the event.

Mary-Jane Jekiel, regional director for the area, said: “Staff from around the region are dedicated to making sure that their homes are the hub of their communities, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off.

"It was a resounding success! The residents had a wonderful time and have made lifelong friends to keep in contact with. We look forward to being able to repeat days like this and the joy it has brought everyone.”

Residents enjoyed throwing wet sponges at members of Barchester's staff in the stocks.

Pauline, a resident at Glebefields, said: “I enjoyed the day very well, thanks to the wonderful company and perfect weather. The staff deserve credit for their hard work in organising the event and making it such a success.’’

