Banbury care home residents celebrate International Firefighters' Day

Residents and staff at a Banbury care home honoured their local firefighters by inviting the local fire crew from Banbury Fire Station to the home for a safety briefing.

Residents at Glebefields Care Home enjoyed crafting a large tissue ribbon emblem, half red and half blue representing the firefighters work with ‘fire and water,’ which they give to the crew as a thank you for their selfless service.

Coinciding with Saint Florian’s Day, International Firefighters’ Day is celebrated around the world on May 4. Saint Florian, who was said to be one of the first commanding firefighters of a Roman battalion, saved many lives and is the patron saint of firefighters. The event was created in 1999 after five firefighters died tragically in a wildfire in Australia to highlight the sacrifices made by fire crews around the world.

Nisha Shaji, general manager at the home, said: “Our local firefighters put their lives on the line every day to save our lives, loved ones and homes, so we wanted to take the opportunity to let them know just how much we appreciate all that they do for us. We think they are truly wonderful human beings.”

Residents, Paul and Myrtle, who live at Glebefields, said: “We can’t imagine how terrifying it must be to go into a burning building to rescue someone, and think our fire crews are absolutely amazing and we can’t thank them enough for their service. They are all heroes in our eyes.”