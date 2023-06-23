News you can trust since 1838
Banbury care home resident relives happy youthful memories at safari park

A resident at a Banbury care home was treated to relive happy memories from her youth with a visit to a safari park.
By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:24 BST

Highmarket House’s 68-year-old resident, Christine Wyatt, was treated to a VIP tour experience of West Midlands Safari Park after telling staff at the home she was keen to relive happy memories on safari from her younger days.

The tour gave Christine an up-close and personal encounter with a variety of exotic animals, including lions, rhinos, and giraffes. She was also able to feed giraffes and penguins, hold a snake, and watch the sea lions perform a show specially for her.

Christine first went on a safari during a visit to India in the 1970s, when her love for animals began. She said: "The VIP tour was fantastic. I loved getting to feed all the different animals, and my favourite part of the day was talking to the giraffes while I fed them apples and bananas.

Banbury care home resident Christine Wyatt enjoyed a VIP visit to West Midlands Safari Park, where she had the opportunity to hand feed animals.Banbury care home resident Christine Wyatt enjoyed a VIP visit to West Midlands Safari Park, where she had the opportunity to hand feed animals.
"I also got to hold a snake, which was amazing, I love snakes—I love all animals!"

Bethan Davis, PR and events officer at West Midland Safari Park, added: "We’re so pleased that we were able to help the team at Highmarket House achieve Christine’s dream to go on safari—albeit in Worcestershire! We’re glad that Christine had such a fantastic day and hopefully has made some wonderful memories."

The visit was part of the home’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to put their wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new with no wish too big or small.

Christine, who first went on a safari in the 70s says she 'loves all animals'.Christine, who first went on a safari in the 70s says she 'loves all animals'.
