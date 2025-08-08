Banbury care home resident is reunited with old friend and former staff member in 'special moment'

A Banbury care home resident enjoyed a special moment recently when she was reunited with an old friend and former staff member at the home.

Joan Bailey’s biggest wish was made true when former staff member Dinesh popped into Glebefields Care Home to see her.

Joan is a well-known and loved resident at the home who has a talent and a passion for painting and making cards.

During her time at Glebefields, Joan became close friends with Dinesh, whose kindness and laughter brought joy to her daily routine at the home.

Following Dinesh’s departure from the home, Joan would often speak fondly of their friendship and wished the two would be able to meet again.

Thanks to the work of the team at Glebefields, this dream of Joan's was able to become a reality when Dinesh returned for a surprise visit.

Joan said: “I can’t believe this really happened! Seeing Dinesh again has made me so happy. It feels like I’ve got a piece of my family back.”

Joan and Dinesh’s reunion was filled with joy, laughter, and treasured memories, as if no time had passed at all since Dinesh worked at Glebefields.

Benazir Shakkir, general manager at Glebefields Care Home, said: “This was such a special moment, not only for Joan but for everyone here at Glebefields.

“It’s moments like these that remind us why our home is more than a care home – it’s a family.”

