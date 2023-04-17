Banbury care home resident has lifelong dream of 'experiencing New York' fulfilled

A Banbury care home resident has had her wish of ‘experiencing New York city’ fulfilled by staff at the Highmarket House care home.

As part of the home’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to suggest things they would like to reconnect with or try something new, staff brought the Big Apple to Banbury.

The wish was made by 63-year-old resident Kay Ogilvie, who wanted to experience a little bit of the American dream and visit the city that famously never sleeps.

Having been an avid traveller in her youth, Kay visited many countries, including annual trips to Portugal and Monaco and time in Miami, and was keen to tick another US city off her list.

The team decked the home out with well known New York landmarks.

To help fulfil Kay’s wish, the team decked the home’s lounge out in American banners, flags, and backdrops and even had the home’s talented chefs cook up a range of classic New York food, including pancakes with bacon, hamburgers, and hot dogs.

Kay, who had been intrigued by the vibrancy of New York, was welcomed to the home’s version of the city by a package of American sweets and her very own piece of land located in the State of New York, complete with a personalised deed.

Speaking of the experience, Kay said: "I’ve always wanted to go to New York, and I feel incredibly humbled and appreciative that the team did this for me. I had a great time sharing the experience with my friends here at the home – the atmosphere was wonderful.”