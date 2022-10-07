Banbury care home raises funds for charity in memory of much-loved colleague

Banbury care home team honours colleague and raises over £800 to support a local hospice .

The team at Highmarket House raised the money for the charity by holding a community fete in honour of former colleague Jo Jennings, who was supported by the Katharine House Hospice before she passed away in May.

The fete included stalls selling hand-made items such as fresh jams, marmalades, tote bags and heat packs made by the residents of the care home.

Highmarket House manager, Francesca Cowley, said: "I am immensely proud of the team for coming together in memory of Jo, it means so much to us all to be able to support the hospice with a donation in her memory.