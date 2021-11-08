Banbury care home presents £1,000 cheque to local charity

Pictured Julia Cork, Nisha Shaji, and Revd Annie Goldthroup, Jenny Snashall and Diana Marshall

Glebefields care home in Drayton, Banbury recently presented the Holly Tree Club with a cheque for £1,000 towards a hearing loop installation to accommodate the inclusion of elderly and isolated members.

The Holly Tree Club was founded in 1962, gifted in 1964 by Mrs Cora Collin to promote the welfare of the aged & physically disabled in any manner which may be deemed by law to be charitable within the parish of Deddington.

The newly installed hearing loop system is an assistive listening device that works along with a hearing aid. The aim of the loop system is to help overcome background noise and will be immensely useful within the main hall for presentations, talks and group cinema sessions.

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

The Holly Tree Group welcomed Glebefields care home manager Nisha Shaji to their October coffee morning in the hall, where she met local group members and presented the cheque to chair Revd Annie Goldthroup, along with trustees of the Holly Tree Club.