Banbury care home opens its doors to community for royal coronation knees-up

A Banbury care home is inviting the local community to join them for a street party knees-up this weekend to celebrate the king’s coronation.

The Highmarket House on North Bar Place will be hosting the fun-filled party with live entertainment from popular local band Arway on Friday, May 5, from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Guests at the party will receive royal treatment from staff at the home and will be treated to a quintessentially British afternoon tea, complete with a variety of classic sandwiches and cakes, prepared by the home’s chefs.

To mark the historic occasion in true British style, the home will be adorned with Union Jack bunting, and residents will have their British flags at the ready.

Banbury care homes Highmarket House is inviting members of the local community to join its coronation street party.

Francesca Cowley, manager at Highmarket House, said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for the nation, and here at Highmarket House we were keen to create a special event for residents and the wider community to commemorate such a significant milestone.

"Everyone at Highmarket House loves a good party, and the coronation of the King is certainly cause for celebration. It’s a great opportunity for residents that remember the Queen’s coronation to reminisce and share their memories with the younger generation, as well as create new memories around the King’s coronation at the same time.

"We’re looking forward to opening our doors to the community and welcoming the people of Banbury for what promises to be a truly memorable event—come along and join us for a regally good time!"