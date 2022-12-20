Banbury care home lights up the sky with unique Christmas light display
A Banbury care home has lit up the sky with festive joy after creating a unique Christmas light display.
Staff and residents at the Seccombe Court care home have created a festive light display in the gardens of the care home to help spread festive cheer this Christmas.
The light display spans the whole courtyard and was designed by staff members to encourage those from the local community to come down to visit the care home and embrace the Christmas spirit.
Advertisement
The team at the home was inspired by London's Winter Wonderland attraction and wanted to create their own in the home for residents who couldn't make it to Christmas light displays.
Wojciech Kuczkowski, manager at Seccombe Court, said: "There have been so many highlights at Seccombe Court over the past year, and we’re all looking forward to celebrating Christmas here at the home. It is important to us to forge relationships with the local community, and inviting them to see our Christmas lights is a great way to spread the festive feeling.
"I’d like to thank the team, residents and relatives that helped design and put up the lights, it really was a group effort!"