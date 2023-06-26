News you can trust since 1838
Banbury care home invites locals to join them for swinging retro festival

A Banbury care home will open its doors to the public next Friday (June 30) for a fun-filled festival featuring music from the 1940s to the present day.
By Jack Ingham
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST

Staff and residents of the Highmarket House on North Bar Place are dusting off their dancing shoes in preparation of the brand-new Festival of the Decades, set to take place at the home from 1pm-4pm on Friday.

The festival comes as Highmarket House celebrates Care Home Open Week, a national initiative that encourages care homes to open their doors and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Performing at the festival are popular local band Arway, as well as Fiona Harrison and Sam Southall, who will be performing a mixture of music from 1940s swing to modern favourites.

Highmarket House care home is opening its doors to the public this Friday for an afternoon of music and dancing.Highmarket House care home is opening its doors to the public this Friday for an afternoon of music and dancing.
Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, commented: "We have our dancing shoes (and wellies!) at the ready as we gear up to celebrate Care Home Open Week and get set to welcome summer in style.

"We are always looking for new and exciting ways to support residents to lead fulfilling lives, and what better way to do that than to host our very own festival, as we pull out all the musical stops.

"We’re excited to be opening our doors to the community and look forward to welcoming the people of Banbury for what promises to be a truly memorable event—come along and join us for a musically good time!"For more information on the home or future events, visit careuk.com/highmarket-house

Related topics:Banbury