Fairholme House is a residential care home providing personal and nursing care for up to 22 people in Church Street, Bodicote.

CQC inspectors carried out an unannounced focused inspection of the home in May 2022 and found two breaches of legal requirements. The provider completed an action plan after that last inspection to show what they would do and by when, to improve safe care and treatment as well as good governance.

The recent inspections in May and June this year were to check the home had followed its action plan and to confirm it now meets legal requirements.

The new report, published last week, only covers findings in relation to the key questions Safe, Effective, Responsive and Well-led which contain those legal requirements. For key questions not inspected, the CQC used the ratings awarded at the previous inspection to calculate the overall rating which is ‘good’.

“There had been significant improvements made to improve people's outcomes. People told us they felt safe living at Fairholme House. Staff knew how to identify and report any concerns. Staffing levels had improved and the home was using no agency staff,” said the inspectors. "There were sufficient staff deployed to meet people's needs. The provider had safe recruitment and selection processes in place.”

"Risks to people's safety and well-being were managed through a risk management process. Medicines were managed safely and people received their medicines as prescribed.

“People had a pleasant dining experience which offered a variety of appetising homemade food choices available at times that suited people's preferences. The menu was overseen and food prepared by an enthusiastic catering team who knew people's needs very well. Staff supported people to maintain food and fluid intakes.”

The inspectors found people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice. Staff had a particularly good understanding of when the principles of the Mental Capacity Act should be applied.

Provision of activities had improved and people had opportunities to participate in meaningful activities. The inspectors reported seeing evidence that people were involved in choosing activities and following their hobbies.

The home was well-led by a new registered manager who was committed to improving people's quality of life, they found. The registered manager had developed internally and knew the service well. The registered manager and the provider created a clear management structure and established a group of staff who worked well as a team. The provider's oversight of the service had significantly improved.

The provider had introduced effective quality assurance systems which were used to monitor the quality and safety of the service. Staff worked well with external social and health care professionals.