Banbury care home crafts successful open day

There were celebrations all round when the team at a Banbury care home invited the community in for a day of art-themed fun and games.

The Care UK team at Highmarket House on North Bar Place welcomed local people to enjoy Care Home Open Day, a countrywide initiative set up to develop lasting relationships between care homes and local communities, and to dispel common myths about care home life.

Highmarket House open day

This year’s theme celebrates the role of arts within care, which is important in encouraging residents’ self-expression, and helps to create meaningful experiences.

On the day, the team at Highmarket House organised an art-themed party, with residents and visitors enjoying craft activities including knitting and hand-quilting workshops. There was also a special visit from a ukulele band.

Marisa Ramos, senior customer relations manager at Highmarket House, said: “Creative activities are an important part of life for people in care, whether it’s painting to help enhance hand-eye coordination, or simply reminiscing by putting on some music – the arts are a vital part of life here at Highmarket House.

“We’re pleased so many people from the local community joined us for Care Home Open Day. We always have a great time hosting this annual event and opening our doors to the local people of Banbury to show them just how much fun you can have in a care home.

"We’re looking forward to next year already!”

For more information on Highmarket House care home, call 01295 297 652 or email Marisa Ramos, senior customer relations manager, on marisa.ramos@careuk.com.