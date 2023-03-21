A dog-loving couple living in a Banbury care home were treated to a brilliant day out at the world’s greatest dog show, Crufts.

Married couple Rudi and June, both 90 and avid viewers of the Crufts dog show, have watched the spectacular event on television for years, having been lifelong dog lovers.

However, the pair had never had the opportunity to attend the show firsthand until staff at the Highmarket House care home took it upon themselves to take the couple to the NEC to watch the famous annual dog show earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rudi and June were joined for the trip by some of their other canine-loving friends and fellow residents from the home on North Bar Place.

June had a wonderful time meeting the dogs and chatting to their owners.

Throughout the day, the group was treated to a variety of displays and performances, including from the police dogs, an agility show, and the junior handlers, as well as having the opportunity to meet plenty of the dogs and their owners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

June, who grew up alongside Cocker Spaniels and, once married to Rudi, cemented their marriage by taking on a German Pointer named Gretel, said: "Rudi and I have always wanted to go to Crufts—it was so much better than just watching on TV! I loved meeting all the dogs and their owners and experiencing the atmosphere."

Francesca Cowley, home manager at Highmarket House, said: "Rudi and June are avid fans of Crufts and tune in to watch it every year, so the team knew they’d be over the moon to visit the event in person.

"Everyone from the home had a wonderful time at Crufts, watching the events and meeting all the lovely dogs. Animals are a great way of improving relaxation and wellbeing in older people, and the trip has provided a lovely chance for the residents to share fond memories and stories of their own pets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rudi and June Steen enjoyed experiencing Crufts in person after years of watching on TV.

"We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Crufts who made this such a special day and are looking forward to planning our next animal encounter soon!"