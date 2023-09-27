Banbury canoeists paddle their way to finals of national team championships
The club finished third in the Southern Region League, which qualified them for the Hasler Finals championship race at Worcester Canoe Club on Sunday.
Thirty-two paddlers from the Banbury club travelled to the finals, where they were met with high water levels, high winds, and very bumpy water.
The team finished in seventh place overall, making them the highest-placed southern region club, and the club's Geoff Sanders paddlers (U14s) finished in an impressive fourth place.
Spokesperson for the club, Sally Hartland, said: "There were some very large start lines during the day, which always makes it interesting, but the Banbury paddlers were all great off the line.
"The club had some brilliant results throughout the day, with lots of point scoring. Banbury also had two paddlers take first place, with James L winning division six and Reuben H winning his Geoff Sanders division A race."
The club is now preparing for its own Hasler race on Sunday, October 29, when they will host the top performing canoe clubs from across the region to Banbury to compete.
Sally said: "The race begins at Lock 29 in the centre of Banbury. Head down to watch the action.
"There will be hot drinks and lots of cake available, and lots of kayakers to chat with who will tell you more about the sport and how you can get involved."For more information on the Banbury and District Canoe Club visits, https://www.banburycanoeclub.com/