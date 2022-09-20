Banbury canal day 'back with a bang' promises town mayor

Canal Weekend is back - this picture from 2018 shows the attraction of the event on the Banbury canal

The two-day waterside festival will celebrate the history and significance of Banbury’s canal, packed full of fun and entertainment for all the family.

“This promises to be a wonderful weekend,” said Ms Strangwood. “The canal festival has been missing from the town’s annual events programme for a number of years. First the building work for CQ2 put it on hold and then coronavirus prevented it from going ahead.

“But it’s back with a bang in 2022.”

Banbury canal weekend attracts visitors from a wide area. This is the busy 2018 event

The event, on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2, will remind visitors that the canal, which opened in 1778, was an important chapter in Banbury’s development. It brought trade and business from the industrial midlands and created jobs and wealth.

Visitors can enjoy boat trips, music, dance displays, charity stalls, a covered market – and eat-as-you-go refreshments.

Bridge Street Park will host live music from local bands with food and drink stalls and crazy golf. A children’s funfair in The Mill car park will provide gentle rides on both days.

Chamberlaine Court car park will host Dance Banbury’s programme of amazing performances and workshops from acclaimed dance companies.

The GF Club garden will be the scene for folk music fans and The Light complex will offer its own brand of things to do.

Moored narrowboats selling a variety of goods will make a towpath stroll well worthwhile.

The covered market will be in the car park beneath Lidl – together with charity stalls and acoustic performances by local musicians.

On the town side of the canal, Tooley’s Boatyard will be the start and finish for 45-minute boat trips.

An extra attraction on Sunday will be children’s activities and workshops at the town’s museum.

The festival, organised by Banbury Town Council, will run from 11am to 5pm on each day.